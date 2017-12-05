Bayern Munich will host PSG on Tuesday as the UEFA Champions League group stage comes to a close.

PSG has all but locked up Group B. The club is three points clear of Bayern Munich and has a far superior goal difference. Bayern Munich has already clinched a spot in the knockout round.

PSG is coming off a 2–1 league loss to Strasbourg. Bayern enters this match after beating Hannover 96 3–1 in Bundesliga play last weekend.

In their first Champions League meeting earlier this season, PSG beat Bayern Munich 3–0 in Paris.

See how to watch Tuesday's match below.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Deportes

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV.