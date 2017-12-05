'Dissappointing!', 'He's Gone Then': Twitter Reacts to Klopp's Comments On Coutinho Future

Liverpool fans have gone into meltdown on Twitter following comments made by Jurgen Klopp regarding the future of midfield sensation Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian has been subject to a huge amount of speculation ever since Barcelona came calling for his signature at the back end of the summer. However, a move never materialised and the situation has been put on hold for now.

But with the January transfer window fast approaching, the subject has once again reared its ugly head - and Klopp doesn't seem to have much control over the situation:

“Nothing." Klopp responded when asked what makes him sure that Coutinho will still be at Anfield after January. "I don’t think about it. It’s not one second that I’ve thought about it. I have a team to prepare for games. I’m not sure, I’m not unsure. No-one knows what will happen in January.”

Of course, this didn't sit too well with Liverpool fans - who are now questioning Klopp's power behind the scenes on Merseyside. The German seems like he's finally resigned to losing his star man.

Wow, I can’t believe Klopp doesn’t know if Coutinho will be sold in January, this would be outrageous by FSG if they did sell him https://t.co/Af4kIED9mr — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) December 5, 2017

That's basically saying he's gone then — Stephen Gallazzi (@StephenGallazzi) December 5, 2017

So he’s getting sold in January — NAGA 🉐 (@TheRedRemedy) December 5, 2017

Well, he's gone. — viva la liverpool. (@THEREDSFINEST) December 5, 2017

He could easily be talking about our brexit negotiations too. — Easy (@easystrider71) December 5, 2017

Not the answer I was looking for pic.twitter.com/GK9NpE4rVI — m&s = 30 (@thebestattack) December 5, 2017

Hes gone! Klopp obviously has no say and no power. Dissapointing! — David Fitzmaurice (@Fitzie77) December 5, 2017

If there is one saving grace for Liverpool fans, it is that not all hope will be lost if they are to lost the 25-year-old. The Reds have shown more than enough firepower so far this season, and with Coutinho still having a long time left on his current contract, the club will receive an outrageous amount of money for the playmaker. Who knows? Perhaps Liverpool would be able to attract someone of better quality than the Brazilian as a result?