Everton Announce Price Freeze on Season Tickets Ahead of 2018/19 Season

By 90Min
December 05, 2017

Everton have announced that they will freeze season ticket prizes ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, remaining dead set on making sure that football remains affordable to all fans.

After a troublesome start to the season at the blue half of Merseyside, fans may have been questioning whether or not to renew their season tickets ahead of next term. However, a recent upturn in fortunes as well as the frozen prices would surely make renewal a dead cert, with adult prices remaining at £420 ticket.

The freeze also sees concessions (up to 21 years old) and senior fans only charged £299, whilst those aged between 22 and 24 will pay £380.

“We pride ourselves on ensuring football remains value for money for all fans and all ages," Everton Chief Executive Robert Elstone told the club's official website

"Over the past two seasons, we’ve broken Club records for Season Ticket sales and I’ve no doubt that our approach to pricing has been a key factor in guaranteeing the stadium is full for every Premier League game. 

"The number of young fans coming to Goodison Park on a regular basis is also growing and I’m delighted to report that Evertonians up to the age of 24 account for more than one in four of all Season Ticket holders, a much higher percentage than the average across the Premier League."

Season tickets will be available to renew on January 15, with the closing date arriving on April 6 - giving fans just under three months to sort their arrangements for the season ahead.

