Everton Announce Price Freeze on Season Tickets Ahead of 2018/19 Season

Everton have announced that they will freeze season ticket prizes ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, remaining dead set on making sure that football remains affordable to all fans.

After a troublesome start to the season at the blue half of Merseyside, fans may have been questioning whether or not to renew their season tickets ahead of next term. However, a recent upturn in fortunes as well as the frozen prices would surely make renewal a dead cert, with adult prices remaining at £420 ticket.

The freeze also sees concessions (up to 21 years old) and senior fans only charged £299, whilst those aged between 22 and 24 will pay £380.

“We pride ourselves on ensuring football remains value for money for all fans and all ages," Everton Chief Executive Robert Elstone told the club's official website.

🎫 | #EFC has announced a price freeze on ALL Season Tickets for the 2018/19 season.



Full Info ➡️ https://t.co/16HMuHDRTs pic.twitter.com/uOPzRxEV6M — Everton (@Everton) December 5, 2017

"Over the past two seasons, we’ve broken Club records for Season Ticket sales and I’ve no doubt that our approach to pricing has been a key factor in guaranteeing the stadium is full for every Premier League game.

"The number of young fans coming to Goodison Park on a regular basis is also growing and I’m delighted to report that Evertonians up to the age of 24 account for more than one in four of all Season Ticket holders, a much higher percentage than the average across the Premier League."

Season tickets will be available to renew on January 15, with the closing date arriving on April 6 - giving fans just under three months to sort their arrangements for the season ahead.