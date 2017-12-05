Everton Eye Patrick Van Aanholt as Allardyce Plots Reunion With Crystal Palace Full-Back

Sam Allardyce is reportedly eyeing a reunion with Patrick Van Aanholt as the Everton boss looks to prise him away from Crystal Palace.

The duo have already worked together at Selhurst Park and Sunderland before that, and the Daily Mirror has now claimed that a third working relationship could be in the offing at Goodison Park.

Allardyce has made no secret of his desire to bolster his full-back positions on Merseyside, particularly at left-back, and Van Aanholt would likely jump at the chance to work with the 63-year-old again.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Van Aanholt has seen his stock with Palace fall since Roy Hodgson took over the reins from the sacked Frank de Boer due to a horrendous performance against Bristol City in the Carabao Cup and a hamstring injury.

The 27-year-old had made 11 appearances for the Eagles before being struck down by that muscle strain, and has since been unable to wrest his starting berth back from understudy Jeffrey Schlupp.

Van Aanholt's form notably improved on Wearside and in the capital with the arrival of Allardyce and, with Everton's first-choice left-back Leighton Baines currently sidelined through injury himself, would have game time in L4 for a while at least if he joined the Toffees in January.

Whoah....a bidding war for Patrick.........Van........Aanholt? I feel like I haven't learnt anything about football these last 20 years. — Crystal Palace Italy (@PalaceItaly) December 4, 2017

Palace, though, would likely ask for a bumper fee for the Netherlands international, who cost them £10m in January and whose contract doesn't expire until June 2021.

Allardyce is already on the lookout for first-team additions in the January transfer window as he seeks to strengthen his senior squad.

Everton have already been linked with Watford striker Troy Deeney, Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi and West Brom defender Jonny Evans as the ex-England manager and his scouting team look for additions to his lopsided squad.

Baines is the only current Everton left-back registered to play in Premier League games, and it is imperative that the Blues bring in cover for the 32-year-old whose calf injury is no doubt the result of over-exertion.

