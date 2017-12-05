Everton Plotting Ambitious Moves for Dortmund & Arsenal Stars to Bolster Attacking Ranks

By 90Min
December 05, 2017

Everton are apparently plotting ambitious moves for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Theo Walcott as Sam Allardyce looks for solid striking additions.

In speculation that will likely leave other football fans keeled over laughing, the Toffees are reportedly in the mix for the two goalscorers as they look to bolster their forward line.

The Daily Mail has claimed that Everton will try and swoop for Walcott in the January transfer window if they can, while the International Business Times has alleged that Aubameyang is on the Blues' radar too.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

However, with Liverpool and Chelsea also chasing the Borussia Dortmund hotshot, and Southampton and West Ham running the rule over Arsenal man Walcott, Allardyce may be in for two massive battles to land either star.

Everton's representatives are said to have opened discussions with their Arsenal counterparts about Walcott's availability as the England international struggles to earn regular game time at the Emirates.

The 28-year-old has been reduced to starting in the Europa League and domestic cup competitions for Arsenal so far this season, with his three Premier League appearances to date coming as late cameos from the bench.

Allardyce sees Walcott's pace and finishing ability as vital ingredients to add into the mix at Goodison Park and, whilst there may be the possibility of a six-month loan deal for Walcott, his injury record would be of concern to Evertonians.

Aubameyang, meanwhile, seems all-but-certain to exit Dortmund in the winter window as interest in his signature grows.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

The 28-year-old goal-getter was supposedly flogged out to the rest of Europe over his behaviour last season and, despite his numerous strikes that have helped Die Borussen to become a key figure on the continent, they appear willing to let him leave.

His relationship with his teammates is also believed to have soured in recent times and, coupled with Dortmund's league struggles, may jump before he is eventually pushed.

The Gabon international has plundered 17 goals in just 19 games this season for Dortmund and, with a record of 137 in just 208 matches throughout his Westfalenstadion career, would net a handsome fee for his club.

If Everton truly wanted to bring him to Merseyside, they would have to really sell their project to Aubameyang to hope that he would forego a move to Anfield or Stamford Bridge instead.

