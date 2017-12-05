Everton Set to Rest Stars for Europa League Dead Rubber Ahead of Crunch Merseyside Derby

Sam Allardyce has revealed that he plans to rest his Everton stars for Thursday's Europa League dead rubber ahead of Sunday's crunch Merseyside derby.

The Toffees head to Cyprus to take on Apollon Limassol in their final European clash of a disastrous campaign just three days before they head to Anfield to face bitter city rivals Liverpool.

With the contest in Nicosia having nothing riding on it, Allardyce told the media (h/t Reuters) that he planned to field a much changed side chock full of fringe players and youngsters, and told travelling Evertonians to be "mindful" of his decision to do so before making the trip.

He said: “It is a dead rubber. I would suggest to the fans that if you are going to spend some money to go and watch them be mindful that I am going to send a team that is not going to be risking too many players who are going to be involved for Liverpool.

“It would be foolish of me to consider getting a player injured in that game and not have him available. I have too many injuries already.”

The Liverpool Echo has also reported on who Everton fans can expect to see in action against Limassol who, like the Blues, cannot quality for the next round.

Summer signings Sandro Ramirez and Davy Klaassen, who have both struggled to adapt to English football, will be handed chances to impress, while Joel Robles could also start in goal and James McCarthy may make his return from a hamstring injury.

Allardyce will also offer first-team opportunities to talented Under-23 stars Harry Charsley and Nathan Broadhead, while Under-18 starlets Alex Denny, Fraser Fornby and Michael Collins could also be handed a place in the squad.

Everton are currently suffering from of a slight injury crisis as Allardyce contends with seven unavailable players.

Leighton Baines became the latest sidelined star with a calf problem during the 4-1 loss to Southampton, while Maarten Stekelenburg, Ross Barkley, Yannick Bolasie, Seamus Coleman and Ramiro Funes Mori continue their own rehab programmes from their respective lay offs.

