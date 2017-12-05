France Assistant Urges Olivier Giroud to Consider Arsenal Future or Face World Cup Axe

By 90Min
December 05, 2017

Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud has been urged to consider his future at the Emirates Stadium or face missing out on France's World Cup squad.

France's assistant coach Guy Stephan has warned the forward that he faces missing out on Didier Deschamps' 23-man squad next year, unless his playing time increases over the next few months.

Speaking to French TV channel TF1, Stephan said, "It's clear that playing time is not enough, and Didier has had the opportunity to talk to him about it. Olivier has to find a solution in the weeks to come. A loan deal in January? That's up to him."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The 31-year old has been limited to 234 minutes in the Premier League this season, with his 12 appearances all coming from the substitutes bench. He has featured more often in the Europa League and Carabao Cup this season, scoring five goals across all competitions.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has preferred Giroud's France international colleague Alexandre Lacazette this season, with the summer signing scoring eight goals in 15 appearances since joining from Lyon.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

His lack of game time may now jeopardise his chances of being picked in a French national side that boasts a wealth of attacking options. Alexandre Lacazette, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Anthony Martial and Ousmane Dembele are among the options at Deschamps' disposal.

Giroud was strongly linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium during the transfer window, but opted to stay and fight for his place. 

Giroud has made 247 appearances during his Gunners career so far, but is likely to be chased again by Everton when the transfer window opens again in January.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters