Hazard Brothers Train Together Ahead of Chelsea's Champions League Clash With Atletico Madrid

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has trained for the first time with his team-mate and brother Kylian, ahead of The Blues' UEFA Champions League game with Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Younger brother Kylian, 22, is yet to play for the West Londoners since his move from Hungarian side Ujpest in August, having joined Chelsea's development squad.

With Antonio Conte's men having already qualified for the knockout stages in the new year, the Italian could name a number of reserve players on the bench for the midweek clash, with the attacking midfielder a outsider to be named amongst the substitutes.

While brother Eden scoring a brace at the weekend versus Newcastle, Chelsea recruited Kylian into the club in the final days of August looking to pluck another jewel from the family gene pool, with third member Thorgan Hazard blossoming in Germany at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Whilst younger Blue Hazard has trained with the senior side previously, Monday saw his first opportunity to have run out with his own kin under the watchful eye boss Conte at Chelsea's Cobham training ground.

With a two-point lead at the top of Group C with just one game to play, the hosts will guarantee qualifying as top seeds if with a win against Los Coloncheros, but with the Diego Simeone's men needing a win to even have a chance of progressing, AS Roma could yet pip the Blues into first spot with a win against Qarabag.

Conte may look to make a handful of rotations for the game, and whilst Kylian may not be named in the match day squad, his involvement in training could be a taste of what's to come for the Hazard dynasty in London.