Hazard Brothers Train Together Ahead of Chelsea's Champions League Clash With Atletico Madrid

By 90Min
December 05, 2017

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has trained for the first time with his team-mate and brother Kylian, ahead of The Blues' UEFA Champions League game with Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Younger brother Kylian, 22, is yet to play for the West Londoners since his move from Hungarian side Ujpest in August, having joined Chelsea's development squad.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

With Antonio Conte's men having already qualified for the knockout stages in the new year, the Italian could name a number of reserve players on the bench for the midweek clash, with the attacking midfielder a outsider to be named amongst the substitutes.

While brother Eden scoring a brace at the weekend versus Newcastle, Chelsea recruited Kylian into the club in the final days of August looking to pluck another jewel from the family gene pool, with third member Thorgan Hazard blossoming in Germany at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Whilst younger Blue Hazard has trained with the senior side previously, Monday saw his first opportunity to have run out with his own kin under the watchful eye boss Conte at Chelsea's Cobham training ground.

With a two-point lead at the top of Group C with just one game to play, the hosts will guarantee qualifying as top seeds if with a win against Los Coloncheros, but with the Diego Simeone's men needing a win to even have a chance of progressing, AS Roma could yet pip the Blues into first spot with a win against Qarabag.

Conte may look to make a handful of rotations for the game, and whilst Kylian may not be named in the match day squad, his involvement in training could be a taste of what's to come for the Hazard dynasty in London.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters