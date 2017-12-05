Jese Rodriguez's Stoke Future in Doubt After Furious Reaction Future to Lack of First Team Chances

By 90Min
December 05, 2017

Stoke forward Jese Rodriguez was not a happy man on Saturday afternoon, despite the Potters' 2-1 win over Swansea City.

As reported by the the Sun, once the final substitution of the day was made by manager Mark Hughes, the Spaniard - who is on a season long loan from Paris Saint-Germain and was an unused squad member on Saturday - stormed off down the tunnel in frustration at being overlooked once again.

The former Real Madrid player had made a terrific start to life at the Bet365 stadium by scoring the winning goal against Arsenal on his debut. However, since then life in England has proved more challenging, as the attacker has not managed to score or even start a match since Stoke lost to Bournemouth on October 21.  

Although Hughes praised Rodriguez during the early part of the season for his dedication and professionalism, things seemed to have soured more recently in their relationship and the latest incident has thrown the player's immediate future into doubt. 

Overall the striker has featured nine times for Stoke in the league, but he has been restricted to more cameo roles recently in their matches against Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

With this current outburst and the club's victory on Saturday, it is unlikely the Spaniard can expect a starting role in their match against Tottenham this weekend. 

