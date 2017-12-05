Leicester Youngster George Thomas Tipped for Imminent Promotion to Foxes First-Team

By 90Min
December 05, 2017

Leicester City youngster George Thomas is reportedly in line for promotion to the Foxes first-team after manager Claude Puel has apparently been impressed with the player's performances for the club's U23 team this season.

According to journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke, Thomas was in line for a possible loan move in January, with Championship side Sunderland seemingly the most likely destination.

However, having joined Leicester from Coventry City in the summer, the 20-year-old has seemingly made strong enough progress to merit a chance in the senior squad instead.

Leicester Under-23 manager Steve Beaglehole hinted to the Leicester Mercury last month that while a loan was more imminently on the cards, a promotion to first-team action would not actually come as a surprise if Thomas maintained his form.

"The next step for him in January will be to go out on loan or, who knows, if he keeps making the impact he is making, being in and around the first team," Beaglehole said at the time.

The same Mercury report noted that former Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare had regularly been checking on the progress of the club's U23 side, something that has continued since Frenchman Claude Puel took charge following Shakespeare's dismissal.

Puel has a strong reputation when it comes to young players. Prior to being named head coach at Monaco in 1999, he managed the club's reserve side and has had an eye on youth development wherever he has been since, famously handing a 16-year-old Eden Hazard his senior debut at Lille back in 2007.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters