Report: Daniel Sturridge Could Go on Loan to Spain in Hopes of Resurrecting World Cup Chances

Could Daniel Sturridge be heading to Spain in the run-up to the 2018 World Cup?

By 90Min
December 05, 2017

Injury plagued Liverpool attacker Daniel Sturridge is reportedly considering a loan move to Spain in order to give England manager Gareth Southgate something to consider ahead of the Russian World Cup in summer.

The English international has spent the last three years struggling for game time at Anfield due to continuing injuries, and with Jurgen Klopp tending to prefer Roberto Firmino rather than Sturridge in a false nine role, the 28-year-old is believed to be after a loan move in order to accumulate some game time.

According to Daily Star, Spanish sides Real Betis and Sevilla are interested in the forward's services for the rest of the season. Both teams are keen to strengthen in that area come January, and Sturridge could be the answer.

However, the report claims that the striker would prefer a move to Betis over the Champions League side; believing that game time would be much easier to come by with Los Verdiblancos.

Sturridge would find himself rather low down in the Sevilla pecking order, as the club fight to improve on their current fifth placed spot in the Spanish top flight, and the former Chelsea attacker would be ineligible for the Champions League.

As for Liverpool and Klopp, they wouldn't likely miss Sturridge should he take a stint away from Merseyside. With Liverpool's attack currently being more prolific than it has in years, scoring goals isn't a problem at Anfield.

Wednesday night could see the Reds secure qualification into the knockout stages of the Champions League with a draw against Spartak Moscow. A win would guarantee qualification from the top spot in Group E - currently sat one point clear of Sevilla.

