Man Utd 'Confident' of Landing Key Target Danny Rose for £50m in January or June

Manchester United could be in line to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose for £50m either in January or next summer.

The Daily Mail has claimed that the Red Devils are growing increasingly confident that they will capture Rose at some point in the coming months with his situation in north London looking increasingly precarious.

United boss Jose Mourinho has earmarked a new left-back as the next piece in his first team jigsaw at Old Trafford, and Rose has been installed as the Portuguese manager's favoured target to make that position his own.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Rose has seen his Spurs career suffer something of a nose dive in recent times after some less-than-impressive comments he made about his current team.

The 27-year-old was quoted in The Sun newspaper last summer as he hit out at the club's wage structure and transfer dealings - comments that he was forced to apologise for in the following days.

Rose was also left 'fuming' after he was left out of Tottenham's starting lineup for the 2-0 derby defeat to Arsenal in November and, despite Mauricio Pochettino insisting that there were no issues between the pair, Rose's future at White Hart Lane has still been scrutinised heavily.

Seen a few people saying they don’t want Danny Rose because of his age. He’s younger than Kyle Walker, look at the impact he’s had at City. Such an obvious transfer for us! — Sibs (@SibsMUFC) December 4, 2017

Rose has only made five appearances so far this term due to a long-term knee injury that he sustained on 30th January, and he now faces extreme competition for a starting berth from understudy Ben Davies.

The England international has only started two of the past seven matches in the Premier League, and has been an unused sub in three of those clashes.

United were touted as a potential destination for Rose in the summer, but Mourinho held off on making a formal approach due to his ongoing injury situation. With Rose now fit again, the ex-Chelsea and Inter Milan gaffer wants to bring him to the north west to cement the left-back berth as his own.

Ashley Young has filled in admirably in that position over the past couple of seasons, while Newcastle target Luke Shaw is on the way out of the club after falling out with Mourinho once more.

