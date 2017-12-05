Napoli Handed New Injury Blow as Superstar Could Miss Key Champions League Match With Feyenoord

Bad news coming for Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri, who might have to do without just another of his best players for the Azzurri's game against Feyenoord on Wednesday night.

After already seeing Arek Milik and Faouzi Ghoulam ruled out for the next few months, he now needs to re plan his strategies as leading striker Lorenzo Insigne is also out due to a groin strain.

The talisman was seen limping off the pitch at San Paolo stadium on Friday night during Napoli's Serie A clash with Juventus, but the problem did not initially seem so big.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

However, reports in Italy now suggest that Insigne might not be fit in time for the difficult away game to Feyenoord.

Gazzetta dello Sport says that the striker has skipped the past few training sessions and is struggling to recover: he might be called up for the trip to the Netherlands and rest on the bench, though he is unlikely to be featured during the match.

Napoli have their future in the Champions League hanging by a thread as they need a win against Feyenoord, whilst hope that Manchester City will beat Shakhtar Donetsk.

🔔 According to @SkySport, Insigne won’t travel with the squad to the Netherlands to face Feyenoord in the UCL. He'll rather remain in Naples and try to recover for the game against Fiorentina next weekend. — Everything Napoli (@NaplesAndNapoli) December 4, 2017

Needless to say that Insigne is a key man for Sarri and his contribution is always vital. He already scored three important goals for the Azzurri in the European tournament and has made 60 consecutive appearances with Napoli.

Piotr Zielinski and Marko Rog will, therefore, be the alternative candidates for the Italian coach, who is also thought to be considering the option of Adam Ounas.