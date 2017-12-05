Napoli's Two Long-Term Absentees Give Updates About Their Health and Speak About Future Goals

Arek Milik and Faouzi Ghoulam were the guests of honour during the exclusive launch of Napoli's 2018 Calendar on Sunday afternoon.

The Azzurri have beaten all records despite having to do without Ghoulam and Milik for most of the campaign, as both players are out due to injuries and have a long recovery time ahead of them.

Despite falling to the second place in the league table after losing to Juventus, Napoli have had a magnificent start to the 2017/18 season and are among the favourites to win the Scudetto this year.

Both ruled out due to painful knee injuries, the duo released an interview at the event. The Polish striker gave an update on his current status (via Napoli's official website):

"I feel good and have a lot of strength inside of me. I have an idea of when I might return, but right now the only thing that matters is to work hard to get back to full fitness."

He also commented on Napoli's 2018 calendar, stressing that the team's biggest goal is the league title: "For me and all my teammates, winning the Scudetto is the number one target. It's still a long way but we will do everything in our power to accomplish it because it's our dream.

I've missed you so much, baby! 😍⚽️ #stepbystep #football #napoli #training A post shared by Arek Milik (@arekmilik) on Nov 18, 2017 at 4:32am PST

It was Ghoulam, however, who almost ruined the joyful atmosphere as he refused to comment on his expiring contract and possible renewal with Napoli.

🎙 @GhoulamFaouzi: "It was fun to be involved in the calendar. I want to thank everyone involved in what has been a fantastic project." ⚽️ #SSCNapoli — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) December 4, 2017

The Algerian full-back will be out of contract at the end of the season, but he tried to avoid speaking about it with Corriere dello Sport, the newspaper that sponsored the promotion of the calendar.





He said: "I don't want to talk about my future now. I am injured and I can only be a Napoli supporter (and not a player) for the moment."