Pep Guardiola has revealed David Silva is touch and go for the Manchester derby on Sunday, after picking up a knock in the dying minutes against West Ham.

Silva, who was the game's match-winner at the Etihad with an acrobatic volley, will be monitored closely by club medics throughout the week, and will not travel to Ukraine for the Champions League match with Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 31-year-old has been in inspired form this season for City, scoring two goals and tabling eight assists in the Premier League, and Guardiola will be hopeful he can recover in time for what should be their hardest fixture of the season so far.

#PEP: @21LVA felt uncomfortable after his goal. He felt something. Hopefully he can play on Sunday. #fcsdvcity — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 5, 2017

Speaking in his press conference ahead of their game with Shakhtar, Guardiola said: "Silva had problems in the last minute.

"I don't know if he will play on Sunday. Silva felt uncomfortable after his goal. He felt something. Hopefully he can play on Sunday."

City go into the game at Old Trafford eight points ahead of the hosts at the top, and will no doubt have everything crossed the star will be present pulling the strings alongside Kevin De Bruyne in midfield.