Pep Guardiola Says David Silva Could Miss Manchester Derby

Manchester United will be missing Paul Pogba, but Manchester City could be missing a vital midfielder of its own in Sunday's anticipated derby.

By 90Min
December 05, 2017

Pep Guardiola has revealed David Silva is touch and go for the Manchester derby on Sunday, after picking up a knock in the dying minutes against West Ham.

Silva, who was the game's match-winner at the Etihad with an acrobatic volley, will be monitored closely by club medics throughout the week, and will not travel to Ukraine for the Champions League match with Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 31-year-old has been in inspired form this season for City, scoring two goals and tabling eight assists in the Premier League, and Guardiola will be hopeful he can recover in time for what should be their hardest fixture of the season so far.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of their game with Shakhtar, Guardiola said: "Silva had problems in the last minute. 

"I don't know if he will play on Sunday. Silva felt uncomfortable after his goal. He felt something. Hopefully he can play on Sunday."

City go into the game at Old Trafford eight points ahead of the hosts at the top, and will no doubt have everything crossed the star will be present pulling the strings alongside Kevin De Bruyne in midfield.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters