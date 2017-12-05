Lucas Moura appears set to join Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan in January - and end any speculation linking the forward with a move to Chelsea.

The Paris Saint-Germain misfit has allegedly agreed terms to join Guoan in the winter window, according to Goal, and his decision to do so will shut down the reigning Premier League champions' hopes of enticing him to Stamford Bridge.

Moura is believed to have spoken to fellow South Americans Renato Augusto and Ezequiel Lavezzi about a switch to the Far East and, with the offer of a handsome wage package, seems all-but-certain to move there at the turn of the year.

Chelsea had been tipped to make a move for Lucas once the window re-opens on 1st January 2018, but their chances of doing so now rest on whether Guoan can convince the Chinese FA that the deal is a suitable one for all parties.

The CFA are clamping down on the number of foreign stars that can enter the country and ply their trade in the Super League, as well as hoping to stem the amount of huge fees currently being paid to prise players away from Europe's top five leagues.

Chelsea could be handed a lifeline if the CFA declines to sign off on Lucas' transfer but, for the time being, they seem powerless to prevent the 25-year-old heading elsewhere.

Lucas has tasted just 71 minutes' worth of action this season following the world-record signing of Neymar from Barcelona, with all five of his outings for PSG coming from the substitutes' bench.

The winger has not been part of Unai Emery's 18-man matchday squad for the past four Ligue 1 clashes as conjecture and rumours over his future continue to mount.

The 35-capped Brazil international had also been touted as a future Arsenal and Liverpool player, but he appears destined to head to China if the deal with PSG is ratified.