Real Madrid 'Delighted' Eden Hazard Is Yet to Commit Long-Term Future to Chelsea

Real Madrid are reportedly 'delighted' that Eden Hazard is yet to commit his future to Chelsea with a bumper new contract, as the Belgian is said to remain a priority target for head coach Zinedine Zidane in the transfer market.

Hazard currently remains contracted to Chelsea until the end of the 2019/20 season, but talk of a new contract over recent months is still yet to yield a new deal.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, the Belgian is 'delaying' extending his contract, despite the firm offer from Chelsea of fresh terms worth £300,000-per-week.

Zidane is said to have wanted Hazard, who is known to have idolised the Frenchman growing up, in the summer just gone. But the primary focus for the Real hierarchy was teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe, a player who ultimately joined Paris Saint-Germain instead.

This time, if Zidane gets his way, Real could end up going all out for Hazard in summer 2018.

JACK GUEZ/GettyImages

The fact that he hasn't renewed his Chelsea contract only makes Real's hand stronger as the negotiating power at Stamford Bridge will diminish the longer the contract saga continues.

Hazard has endured a mixed start to the 2017/18 with Chelsea after missing pre-season as a result of fractured ankle suffered while on international duty with Belgium in June. He is slowly returning to full match sharpness and has given plenty of flashes of his very best form already.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

The player is set to be Belgium's leading light at the World Cup in Russia. Belgian's Golden Generation have so far flattered to deceive on the international after a disappointing World Cup in 2014 and a similarly underwhelming Euro 2016 just over a year ago.