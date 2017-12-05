Real Madrid Eye Up January Move for In-Form Russian Attacker in Order to Solve Goalscoring Crisis

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up a move for FC Krasnodar attacker Fyodor Smolov following impressive displays from the Russian. Los Blancos are said to believe that the 27-year-old could be the key to solving their goalscoring woes.

Madrid have found it hard to hit the back of the net this season. Currently stuck in fourth in La Liga, Zinedine Zidane's men have only scored 25 goals in 14 games - which, by their standards, is somewhat underwhelming.

And now, according to Spanish outlet Marca, the Bernabeu outfit have outlined Smolov as a potential target to bring in during the January period and help the team to score. Though he isn't their number one choice, the higher powers in the Spanish capital believe he is more than adequate enough to come in and make an instant impact.

So far this season, Smolov has scored 10 goals in 13 appearances for Krasnodar, and is expected to be the man leading the line for Russia when they host the 2018 World Cup in the summer.

Alongside Smolov, Madrid have outlined Inter's Mauro Icardi and RB Leipzig's Timo Werner as other targets - both strikers enjoying strong seasons with their respective clubs.

In the case of Icardi, the 24-year-old has continued his destructive form of last season - scoring 16 goals in 15 appearances in Serie A this term.

On the other hand, Werner has managed to hit the net seven times in 12 matches for Leipzig this term - highly impressive for someone only 21 years old.