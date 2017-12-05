Spurs Without Key Trio for Visit of APOEL Nicosia in UEFA Champions League Clash at Wembley

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed they will be without key trio Toby Alderweireld, Victor Wanyama and Erik Lamela ahead of the visit of APOEL Nicosia, in Spurs' UEFA Champions League game at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday evening.

In a post on the Club's official twitter account, the hosts confirmed the news they will be without injured duo Alderweireld and Wanyama, whilst having made his return from injury Erik Lamela is ineligible having not been registered for European competition.

Delivering a pre-match team news update, the Lilywhites confirmed the news on social media:

Whilst Mauricio Pochettino has guided his side into securing an unlikely top spot in Group H already, Spurs will be keen to have a full-strength side once more with the hosts experiencing something of a rocky patch in form, having won just once during the last five games in all competitions.

The absence of Belgian Alderweireld has left Tottenham shaky in defence, and in the case of Wanyama - whilst the Kenyan has played a bit-part role this season thus far - the midfielder is a key part of Spurs' squad.

For Lamela, it is missed opportunity to make a rare start for Spurs after lengthy injury layoff, but having not registered as part of the 25-man squad at the start of the campaign the Argentine winger is unable to take part in the visit of the Cypriot side.

Of the three, Alderweireld is the most missed member on the North Londoners' medical table, having been forced with injury during Spurs' 3-1 win over Real Madrid over a month ago.

With a spot in the last 16 tied up - as top seeds no less - the task now will be for Spurs to return a full-bill of health to their squad, with the hectic festive schedule approaching ever nearer.