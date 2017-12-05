Spurs Without Key Trio for Visit of APOEL Nicosia in UEFA Champions League Clash at Wembley

By 90Min
December 05, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed they will be without key trio Toby Alderweireld, Victor Wanyama and Erik Lamela ahead of the visit of APOEL Nicosia, in Spurs' UEFA Champions League game at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday evening.

In a post on the Club's official twitter account, the hosts confirmed the news they will be without injured duo Alderweireld and Wanyama, whilst having made his return from injury Erik Lamela is ineligible having not been registered for European competition.

Delivering a pre-match team news update, the Lilywhites confirmed the news on social media: 

Whilst Mauricio Pochettino has guided his side into securing an unlikely top spot in Group H already, Spurs will be keen to have a full-strength side once more with the hosts experiencing something of a rocky patch in form, having won just once during the last five games in all competitions.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The absence of Belgian Alderweireld has left Tottenham shaky in defence, and in the case of Wanyama - whilst the Kenyan has played a bit-part role this season thus far - the midfielder is a key part of Spurs' squad.

For Lamela, it is missed opportunity to make a rare start for Spurs after lengthy injury layoff, but having not registered as part of the 25-man squad at the start of the campaign the Argentine winger is unable to take part in the visit of the Cypriot side.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Of the three, Alderweireld is the most missed member on the North Londoners' medical table, having been forced with injury during Spurs' 3-1 win over Real Madrid over a month ago.

With a spot in the last 16 tied up - as top seeds no less - the task now will be for Spurs to return a full-bill of health to their squad, with the hectic festive schedule approaching ever nearer. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters