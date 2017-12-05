Stoke Star Joe Allen Backs Ex-Wales Boss Coleman to Turn Sunderland Form Around

By 90Min
December 05, 2017

Joe Allen has thrown his weight behind Chris Coleman as the ex-Wales boss continues to try and turn Sunderland's fortunes around.

The Stoke City midfielder worked under Coleman as part of the senior Red Dragons set-up during the latter's five-year reign in charge before he upped sticks to become the Black Cats' latest managerial incumbent.

Coleman has overseen one win and two defeats in his first three matches at the helm, but Allen told BBC Sport (h/t the Chronicle) that he expects the 47-year-old to begin winning games regularly and help Sunderland begin climbing the Championship table.

PASCAL PAVANI/GettyImages

He said: “We all wish him the best of luck at Sunderland and I think if anyone can turn that club around and steer them in the right direction he’s the man to do that.

“It’s sad to see him move on. It hardly ever happens that all the players are disappointed to see a manager move on, that says everything you need to know about the job he’s done.

“It was a shock and a huge disappointment, he’s done an incredible job and had great success.”

Coleman decided to end his tenure as Wales gaffer after the national side failed to qualify for next summer's World Cup in Russia.

The vacancy has already seen big names linked to it since his departure, with the likes of Tony Pulis, Ryan Giggs and Jon Hartson all installed as early favourites to land the role.

Allen admitted it was disheartening to see Coleman call time on his Wales career, but insisted that everyone in the first-team squad was eager to see who would be taking over in the coming weeks.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

He added: “We’re all hugely gutted. It’s not often that a manager goes and absolutely every single player is sad to see him go and I think that is testament to the job he’s done for us and the impact he’s had on all of us.

“The last few years the foundations have been put in place for us - by our standards - to have good success, a lot different to a few years ago maybe when it was quite difficult to get someone into the hot seat.

“So I think everyone is on the edge of their seat to see who it is going to be who takes over the reins.”

