VIDEO: Xabi Alonso & Koke Are Unsurprisingly Very Good at Crossbar Challenge

By 90Min
December 05, 2017

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid star Xabi Alonso has shown that he's very much still got it despite retiring from the game last season, after excelling in a crossbar challenge with Atlético Madrid ace Koke and YouTubers DJMario and Delantero09.

Both Alonso and Koke showed their class on the pitch, via Delantero09's video with each player slamming three out of five of their efforts against the crossbar. 


The YouTubers showed their footballing inferiority to the professionals, managing to register just one shot apiece on the intended target.

Alonso made a name for himself as a top class midfielder, when he joined Liverpool from Real Sociedad in 2004. 


He won the Champions League and an FA Cup with the Reds, before going on to claim a La Liga title and another Champions League trophy with Real Madrid, eventually ending his career with Bayern Munich where he bagged an impressive three Bundesliga titles.


Despite repeated attempts from Premier League sides to lure him to the English top tier, Koke is now into his ninth season with boyhood club Alético Madrid. 

A seasoned Spanish international, the 25-year-old is a vital component of Diego Simeone's side, and has become a firm fan's favourite with his characteristically gutsy performances for Los Colchoneros.

