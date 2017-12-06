Arsenal Fans React as Alexis Sanchez Takes Hilarious Swipe at Man Utd Midfielder

By 90Min
December 06, 2017

Despite suffering a 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday, Arsenal fans were given something to smile about after some keen-eyed fans deciphered what Alexis Sánchez said to Ander Herrera.


The two former La Liga players were involved in an altercation where Alexis turned the Spaniard around to look at the back of his shirt. It is now understood that the Arsenal winger sarcastically asked Herrera "who are you?" before the pair continued their shouting match.

Arsenal fans were quick to get behind their Chilean star, despite the incident being one of the few things Alexis did in Saturday's defeat that brought a cheer from home supporters.

Other fans also joined in with the conversation on social media, joking that Herrera could answer Alexis at the 2018 World Cup.

Alexis will be looking to help Arsenal return to winning ways this weekend when the club travel to Southampton on Sunday. 

However, Gunners fans would be naive to think Alexis isn't keeping one eye on the January transfer window, with the Chilean reportedly eager to complete a move away from the Emirates before the end of the season.

