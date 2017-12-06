Arsenal Fans React as Alexis Sanchez Takes Hilarious Swipe at Man Utd Midfielder

Despite suffering a 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday, Arsenal fans were given something to smile about after some keen-eyed fans deciphered what Alexis Sánchez said to Ander Herrera.





The two former La Liga players were involved in an altercation where Alexis turned the Spaniard around to look at the back of his shirt. It is now understood that the Arsenal winger sarcastically asked Herrera "who are you?" before the pair continued their shouting match.

Alexis Sanchez looked at the back of Herrera’s shirt and asked who are you 😂 pic.twitter.com/SviUHwUpA4 — Football Funnys (@FootballFunnys) December 4, 2017

Arsenal fans were quick to get behind their Chilean star, despite the incident being one of the few things Alexis did in Saturday's defeat that brought a cheer from home supporters.

Putting Herrera in his place, Alexis Sanchez 👏 https://t.co/t84zbOSZFk — Viren (@Faceman7_) December 4, 2017

Man looked at the back of Herrera’s shirt and asked who are you LOOOOOOOL pic.twitter.com/TyYxGFEoJo — 7 (@drinalexis) December 3, 2017

Man looked at the back of Herrera’s shirt and asked who are you LOOOOOOOL pic.twitter.com/TyYxGFEoJo — 7 (@drinalexis) December 3, 2017

Other fans also joined in with the conversation on social media, joking that Herrera could answer Alexis at the 2018 World Cup.

Yeah, Sanchez better start getting familiar with those names, so he can recognize them on tv next summer at the World Cup — Luis Marin (@17LuisMarin) December 4, 2017

That’s why Chile is not going to the World Cup. — Manuel Sanchez (@92born_sinner) December 4, 2017

Alexis will be looking to help Arsenal return to winning ways this weekend when the club travel to Southampton on Sunday.

However, Gunners fans would be naive to think Alexis isn't keeping one eye on the January transfer window, with the Chilean reportedly eager to complete a move away from the Emirates before the end of the season.