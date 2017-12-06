Arsenal's Carabao Cup Hero Eddie Nketiah Pledges His Long Term Future With the Gunners

By 90Min
December 06, 2017

Arsenal's Carabao Cup saviour Eddie Nketiah has signed a contract extension with the North London club, pledging his long term future with the Gunners, alongside fellow youngsters Matt Macey and Ben Sheaf.

Announced on the club's official website, all three players have committed theirselves to the club by singing these extensions, following their first team debuts this campaign. 

Nketiah has four appearances in red this season, three of them in the Europa League, and the other one coming in his infamous cameo against Norwich in the Carabao Cup, where he netted the extra-time winner to send his side through to the fifth round. 

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The 18-year-old striker, who was famously released by Chelsea in 2015, has impressed in all his limited showings this season, and Arsenal supporters will be happy his future has been settled with the Club.

Elsewhere, 23-year-old keeper Matt Macey has two appearances to his name, one in the aforementioned encounter with Norwich in the League Cup, as well as a clean sheet against Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League. 

19-year-old midfielder Ben Sheaf was also present against Belgrade in October, coming on as a late substitute to earn his debut for the club.

The Europa League has offered Arsenal the chance to blood their extensive network of youngsters, and having already qualified as group winners, the trio of newly signed prospects will undoubtedly be hoping to feature in their clash with BATE Borisov on Thursday.

