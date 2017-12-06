Arsene Wenger Insists Theo Walcott Will Stay With Arsenal in January Despite Everton Rumours

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has declared that Theo Walcott will remain with the Gunners beyond the January transfer window after the forward was linked with a move to Everton this week.

The Toffees are rumoured to have enquired over Walcott, who has struggled to command a place in the Arsenal team this season, but Wenger is insistent the 28-year-old will be going nowhere.

Speaking to the media ahead of Thursday night's Europa League clash with BATE Borisov, Wenger simply replied 'yes' when directly asked if Walcott will be staying at the club next month.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

In further quotes published by Arsenal.com, the boss explained why Walcott has been out of the team and confirmed that he will be playing against the Belarusian opposition this week.

"Yes [he has a future at the club], I think he works very hard to come back into it," Wenger said.

"He was sick a few weeks ago. After, I didn't change the squad. But in training he looks very sharp and I'm sure he'll show that tomorrow."

Arsenal's longest serving player after joining from Southampton as a teenager nearly 12 years ago, Walcott appeared to have overcome the worst of his injury problems last season when he scored 19 goals in all competitions - the second best tally of his career.

He had previously played just 39 games across the 2013/14 and 2014/15 campaign combined and has once more found himself out of the team in 2017/18. The former teen prodigy has played just 46 minutes of Premier League football since the new season began.