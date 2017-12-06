Aston Villa Join Premier League Duo in Bid for Newcastle Starlet Rolando Aarons

Aston Villa have eyed Newcastle winger Rolando Aarons as a potential target ahead of the winter transfer window.

Steve Bruce's men are currently fifth in the Championship and are looking to improve their performances in an attempt to reach the Premier League next year.

The Villains have, therefore, identified Aarons as a reasonable candidate for the job, but will have to face competition with Crystal Palace and Huddersfield Town, who have both shown their interest in securing the 22-year-old.

Aarons has been a Magpie since 2012, when he joined the Premier League side from Bristol City, and made his debut with Newcastle in 2014.

However, Rafa Benitez's arrival and an array of injuries have meant a decrease in appearances for the winger, who has only played three times since the beginning of the season.

The Spaniard also might need to sell him as he aims to expand his squad with reinforcements in the next few months.

According to the Mirror, his progressive relegation to the bench has encouraged other sides to bid for him in the upcoming January transfer window.

However, the news that he might leave for Aston Villa in the winter has concerned several Newcastle fans who have taken to Twitter to urge him to remain where he is.