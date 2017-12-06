Atletico Madrid Striker Fernando Torres Thanks Chelsea 'Fans for Their Support' Amid Return to Blues

December 06, 2017

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres has thanked Chelsea fans for their support during his return to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Torres began his career with Atletico, spending twelve years with Los Colchoneros, and was the club's top scorer for five seasons in a row, before departing for Liverpool.

After four and a half free-scoring seasons at the Reds, El Nino forced a move to Chelsea in January 2011, amid controversy.

Though decorated with honours, the forward largely failed to live up to his hefty price-tag and, up until the arrival of Alvaro Morata in the summer, was Chelsea's most expensive ever signing.

However, the 33-year-old praised his former club and fans for their commitment in Atletico's final group stage match, at Stamford Bridge.

Despite assisting Saul Niguez for the visitor's opener, Torres and Atleti could not hold on as Chelsea eventually equalised, via a Stefan Savic own-goal.

Torres returned to his boyhood club in January 2015 after a failed stint at AC Milan, but has looked much better in life under Diego Simeone.

The draw at Stamford Bridge sealed Atleti's fate in failing to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages after four successive seasons.

The result was also damaging to Antonio Conte's side, of course, as Roma's win over Qarabag meant they leapfrogged the Chelsea side to first place.

