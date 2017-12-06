Barca President Bartomeu Speaks Out Over Arda Turan Galatasaray Rumours

Josep Maria Bartomeu has spoken of his wish to see Barcelona misfit Arda Turan stay with Barcelona amid growing speculation over a return to Galatasaray.

The 30-year-old forward is out of favour at Camp Nou and has been tipped to make a sensational return to his homeland with the Turkish giants.

However, in an interview with Turkish publication Fanatik (h/t Mundo Deportivo) the club's president Bartomeu admitted that he was not aware of any offer from Galatasaray currently, and stated that he would like to see Turan remain in Catalonia.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

He said: "Arda Turan is one of the important players of our team. Obviously I want him to continue his sports career here with us.

"Now he was inactive because of an injury, but he is already in better shape. We will see what happens when he is fully recovered and ready for his coach.

"We have not received any official offer from Galatasaray or any other club by Arda Turan. The future of Arda Turan is in your hands. It will be he who will finally decide his destiny."

Arda Turan has been snapped in London with his agent, Ahmet Bulut, amid speculation he's set to join Arsenal in January. pic.twitter.com/SrIGr7aPOh — 🔥Dean - CloudSportsFootball🔥 (@ArsenalNexus) December 3, 2017

Turan is unavailable for selection at the present time due to a bruised toe, but has not made a single appearance for La Blaugrana's first team this season under manager Ernesto Valverde.

The ex-Atletico Madrid star has struggled to impose himself on the senior set up with Barcelona due to a myriad of injuries, and was unable to make his debut for them for six months due to a transfer embargo.

All of the above has led media reports to suspect that a return to Turkey is imminent, with Galatasaray linked with their former star and a posssible January window transfer in the offing.

With Bartomeu's latest comments, it would seem that Turan still has one Barca fan rooting for him, but question marks remain if he will stay past 31st January or head for pastures new.

