Crystal Palace & Everton to Battle for Boca Juniors Star Defender Frank Fabra

By 90Min
December 06, 2017

Crystal Palace and Everton are reportedly trying to buy Frank Fabra's ticket to Europe after becoming admirers of the defender's performances in Argentina with Boca Juniors. 

The two Premier League outfits are thought to have approached the Argentine side and the player's agent, as they aim to force Boca into a sale before they can convince him to sign a new deal. 

The 26-year-old Colombian full-back has already received a $15m offer from Brazilian side Corinthians but has yet to make up his mind about his future. 

Fabra has provided two assists and one goal in 11 appearances in the Argentine Primera Division, and is one of the key men in Boca's squad. 

He has also impressed Colombia boss Josè Pekerman who reportedly adores his style of play and is determined to take him to Russia for the World Cup in summer 2018.

Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages

Italian website Gianlucadimarzio.com reports that Boca Juniors are still intending to buy an additional 50% of his rights - which would take them to 90% ownership - for a €2m fee.

Meanwhile, Fabra has attracted attention of several European clubs from La Liga, Serie A and Premier League, who are keen to bring him to the continent. 

The report further claims that the defender's agent Mauro Busquet is working hard to convince him to accept offers from Europe rather than remain in South America.

A meeting with Everton and Crystal Palace scouts is thought to have already happened, as the future of Fabra remains in the balance.

