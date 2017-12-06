David Moyes Considering Starting West Ham Duo Hernandez and Adrian Against Chelsea

By 90Min
December 06, 2017

There is rare good news for West Ham as striker Javier Hernandez may be fit to return to action this weekend, while goalkeeper Adrian may also start for the second time in a row.

Hernandez suffered a hamstring injury in Mexico's friendly thriller against Belgium in November and has since been sidelined.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

In what has been an atrocious start to the season, West Ham are currently languishing in 19th and are seriously struggling.

On Monday, West Ham's Twitter account released a video of Chicharito back in training after nearly four weeks out.

Hernandez returned to the Premier League in the summer after two seasons in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, where he was the club's top scorer in each.

The Mexican has four goals in fourteen appearances for the Hammers, including a double against Southampton, but is yet to play under David Moyes, since his injury sustained after Slaven Bilic's last game - the loss to Liverpool.

Hernandez played under the Scotsman during his mixed spell with Manchester United, but found chances limited, due to the preference of Robin van Persie.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Despite being out for a while, the 29-year-old remains the club's top scorer in the league.

While West Ham struggle up front, things are little better in defence, having conceded the most in the Premier League (32) after just 15 match-days. 

Joe Hart has started in all but the one of these matches, as he was ineligible to face his parent club at the weekend.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

This meant Adrian filled in for his first league game of the season and impressed to keep West Ham in front, before City eventually went on to win late.

The Times report Moyes is set to stick with Adrian after his impressive performance at the Etihad.  

Moyes went on to speak of the difficult decision: "If you get the jersey, you hope you can retain it. You hope that if you play well, you might get another chance. That's football, and I don't think that's changed."

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

This is Hart's second season on loan away from City, following the arrivals of Claudio Bravo and Ederson, but the England international remains a familiar figure in eyes of critics.

West Ham face the daunting task of trying to get some much-needed points in their next two Premier League matches against Chelsea and Arsenal.

