Dele Alli 'Raring' for Champions League Game Time to Turnaround Premier League Slump

Dele Alli has said that he is ready to make an impact in the Champions League after being forced to miss half of Tottenham's group stage campaign.

The England international could line up for Spurs at Wembley on Wednesday, with Cypriot side Apoel Nicosia travelling to London on matchday six of the group stages.

Despite his form over the last two seasons earning him consecutive PFA Young Player of the Year awards, the 21-year-old has lost his goalscoring touch recently and Spurs have struggled to maintain their high standards over the last month.

Dele Alli signs up with Hollywood talent agency CAA to secure global commercial deals.

Anticipating growing status in the buildup to World Cup & beyond? — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) December 6, 2017

"I’m my own biggest critic and I know when I’m not playing well," Alli said, as quoted by the Sun. "I’d like to be at my highest level in every game and training session, but that isn’t possible.





"This has been a good opportunity to learn more about myself as a player and as a person and now it’s essential that I keep working hard and trying to improve every day.





"It’s important you never say you’ve reached your standard.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"We’re all disappointed with recent results. Beating Real Madrid was a massive statement," Alli added.





"When the draw was first made, everyone could see we were in a really tough group but we didn’t want to go into the games against Madrid and Dortmund just to compete.

"We felt we could beat them and finishing top of the group with a game to spare has given us even more belief.

"Now I am raring to go for any chance I can get to play in the Champions League."