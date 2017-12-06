Dortmund Striker Keeping Quiet on Dream Real Madrid Move Despite Peter Bosz Admission

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is keeping his lips sealed about his "dream" move to Real Madrid, after seeing a move away from Germany fail to come to fruition over the summer, despite comments from his current manager insisting he has the quality to excel for Los Blancos.

The Gabonese striker will be part of the Borussia Dortmund side who face Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday, with the club desperately looking for a result to re-energise their ailing season.

"I have no more dreams. I shall no longer speak of Madrid, I have made it. I am very good at Dortmund. I feel that the clubs do not dare to come too close to take me. Maybe they do not want me anymore," Aubameyang told RMC Sport.

"People who underestimate me, I will continue to prove to them what I can do, where I am. I am inevitably frustrated, we had agreed with Dortmund. I had to leave this season, it did not happen.

"There is disappointment, but whatever happens, I'm happy to stay because I feel good here. It's not a problem, we're going to work hard here."

Dortmund's under fire manager Peter Bosz also spoke about Aubameyang's ability.

Despite recently suspending the striker for breaking the club's policy about onsite filming, something which cause the 28-year-old to miss Dortmund's trip to Stuttgart, Bosz insisted that Aubameyang would have the quality to play for Real Madrid - not that he wants him to.

"He is a terrible player, very bad, not worth it for Real Madrid," Bosz said in jest, as reported by Goal.

"It's a joke. I'm telling you that so he stays with us. He is excellent and has the quality to play for Real Madrid but I hope he stays here."