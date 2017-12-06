Everton Boss Allardyce Set to Miss 'Dead Rubber' Europa League Clash Due to Planned Health Check

Sam Allardyce will miss Everton's final Europa League game of the campaign due to a planned medical appointment.

The Liverpool Echo has revealed that the 63-year-old will stay in the UK while the rest of the Toffees' squad fly out to take on Apollon Limassol in the last of their Group E matches.

Assistant manager Sammy Lee and first-team coach Craig Shakespeare will oversee the match in Cyprus instead, as a skeleton Everton side face off against their Cypriot opponents in what Allardyce previously termed a "dead rubber" match for both clubs.

Sam Allardyce has already got Everton going in the right direction again. Good appointment which the fans will be happy the board made in the long run. Clever manager, under appreciated — Neil Custis (@ncustisTheSun) December 6, 2017

Everton plan on taking fringe players and a number of youngsters to take on Apollon as Allardyce looks to rest as many of his senior stars as possible ahead of Sunday's Merseyside derby against bitter city rivals Liverpool.

The likes of Sandro Ramirez, Davy Klaassen, Muhamed Besic and Joel Robles will all be handed opportunities to impress the club's new management structure, while James McCarthy should see game time as he continues his recovery from a troublesome hamstring strain.

Talented Under-23s and Under-18s stars such as Nathan Broadhead, Harry Charsley, Alex Denny and Fraser Hornby will also form part of the squad as Lee and co run the rule over any more further emerging talents from Everton's youth set up.

"Craig and Sammy will be taking the team to Limassol, as I am banned from the island after what the Cypriot authorities called "gross misuse of an all-inclusive policy" back in 2004." pic.twitter.com/RNnCVUKMTy — Mundial Magazine (@MundialMag) December 5, 2017

Allardyce underwent heart surgery back in December 2009 to fix a narrow coronary artery during his time in charge of then-Premier League side Blackburn Rovers.

The ex-Newcastle and Crystal Palace boss admitted he needed to change his diet in the wake of that operation, but it is unclear whether this upcoming appointment is related to that surgery or not.

Allardyce oversaw a 2-0 victory in his first match at the helm on Saturday as Everton saw off Huddersfield Town to climb into the top half of the table for the first time since August.

The Blues will make the short trip across Stanley Park on Sunday to take on their Red neighbours with the hope of finally ending their 18-year wait for an Anfield victory.

