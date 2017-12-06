Frank Lampard Slams Tiemoue Bakayoko for 'Sleeping' in Chelsea's 1-1 Draw With Atletico Madrid

Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard has criticised the performance of Blues midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, during their 1-1 UEFA Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Speaking on BT Sport after the game - quoted by the Independent - the TV pundit slammed the Frenchman for his lack of concentration in games - an element which he says is vital at the top level.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Lampard said: “He [Bakayoko] sleeps. His concentration goes and at this level if you sleep for a second and it's an easy goal for Atletico.

“I don't know with Bakayoko. I think it's well documented that he hasn't settled quickly at Chelsea and English football in the Premier League as well and he has to come to grips with that."

Since his switch from AS Monaco this summer, the jury remains very much out on the 23-year-old French international.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

The move to the Premier League was always set to be a step up for any player of calibre, but thus far during his time in West London, Bakayoko's performances has been laced with inconsistency.

His mistake against Los Concheros on Tuesday night, led to Saul Niguez's opener for the visitors as Chelsea could only manage a point, which sees them finish in second spot behind AS Roma as top seeds for next Monday's last-16 draw.

The combative midfielder has played in all but two league games for Antonio Conte this term, but with competition for places beginning to hot up with the return to fitness of Danny Drinkwater, Lampard believes now is the critical moment for Bakayoko to prove himself in the top-flight.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

“A moment's sleeping today doesn't work", says Lampard, "so he needs to improve but he's [Antonio Conte] got options.

[Danny] Drinkwater will play as well but hopefully Bakayoko will improve.”