Gennaro Gattuso Dreams Big as AC Milan Plot Moves for Superstar Attacking Duo in January

Gennaro Gattuso and the AC Milan board are planning to make up for the team's failings so far this season by landing a new striker during the January transfer window while offloading the disappointing Nikola Kalinic.

The Rossoneri have failed to improve their performances in the first few months of the 2017/18 season after losing six of the initial 15 Serie A matches as they currently sit eighth in the league table - far off the exciting title race.

Among the reasons for AC Milan's underwhelming start is without question the club's summer transfer strategy. the Rossoneri have spent over €200m on new signings, who, however, have yet to show their worth.

The Croatian has struggled with form since August and has only scored four goals in 13 appearances this year. As such, Milan are reportedly trying to send him to China, where he has several admirers, for a fee of around €30-40m.

Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport (via Calciomercato) claims that the Rossoneri would be keen to re-invest the money earned from his transfer to bid for Andrea Belotti or Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Belotti, who was linked with clubs across Europe this summer, has had a start to the 2017/18 campaign to forget after last season's heroics, and has netted only three times in Serie A and looks unsatisfied at Torino. According to recent speculations, he has also put on hold his contract negotiations.

Meanwhile, Aubameyang's disciplinary issues have made his fouture at Borussia Dortmund debatable with Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea all linked recently.

Were Milan to succeed in selling Kalinic for €30m just months after signing him from Fiorentina for a similar price, they would still need to stump up another €70m to to trigger Belotti's €100m release clause or, while Aubameyang would also surely command a large fee.