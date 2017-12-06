Just as Christian Pulisic moved to Europe at age 15, another terrific 15-year-old U.S. youth national team prospect may be moving to Europe before long.

Giovanni Reyna, the son of former national team players Claudio and Danielle Reyna, has recently signed with an agent and with Adidas, which means the NCAA is not an option. I’m told that several significant European clubs are interested in signing Reyna, and he is currently working on getting a Portuguese passport thanks to Claudio’s Portuguese mother. That would allow Reyna to join a European club before he turns 18, in the same way that a Croatian passport was crucial in Pulisic’s move to Europe.

Here are some of Reyna's talents, which have made him a staple on U.S. youth teams, on display:

Both Claudio Reyna and agent Dan Segal declined to comment, but Gio Reyna, who’s part of the NYCFC academy, could move to Europe in 2018.

Because Reyna has yet to sign a pro contract, NYCFC–where Claudio is the sporting director–would not receive any compensation if he signs with a European club under the current rules in the U.S., which don't allow for training compensation and solidarity payments.

Elsewhere in news impacting U.S. talent: