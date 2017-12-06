Just as Christian Pulisic moved to Europe at age 15, another terrific 15-year-old U.S. youth national team prospect may be moving to Europe before long.
Giovanni Reyna, the son of former national team players Claudio and Danielle Reyna, has recently signed with an agent and with Adidas, which means the NCAA is not an option. I’m told that several significant European clubs are interested in signing Reyna, and he is currently working on getting a Portuguese passport thanks to Claudio’s Portuguese mother. That would allow Reyna to join a European club before he turns 18, in the same way that a Croatian passport was crucial in Pulisic’s move to Europe.
Here are some of Reyna's talents, which have made him a staple on U.S. youth teams, on display:
Both Claudio Reyna and agent Dan Segal declined to comment, but Gio Reyna, who’s part of the NYCFC academy, could move to Europe in 2018.
Because Reyna has yet to sign a pro contract, NYCFC–where Claudio is the sporting director–would not receive any compensation if he signs with a European club under the current rules in the U.S., which don't allow for training compensation and solidarity payments.
Elsewhere in news impacting U.S. talent:
Potential Bosz Replacement at Dortmund Has Close Ties to Christian Pulisic
First-year coach Peter Bosz is likely to be out as Borussia Dortmund coach in the near future after a miserable stretch of games, and whoever replaces Bosz would have a big impact on Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic. But there might end up being a positive turn to this for the 19-year-old American.
One of the top candidates to replace Bosz would be Stuttgart’s Hannes Wolf, a former Dortmund youth team coach who developed a close relationship with Pulisic when the young American arrived at the club. The Pulisic family has spoken to me at length in the past about the beneficial impact that Wolf had on Christian, and it’s hard to imagine a coach that Pulisic wouldn’t be happier to have come aboard.
Pulisic, unsurprisingly named on Tuesday as a finalist for U.S. Soccer's Male Player of the Year, recently returned from a three-week muscle injury absence and has two goals in the Bundesliga this season in 13 appearances (11 starts) under Bosz.
Dortmund started the season off brightly, but its form has plummeted, with the club going winless in its first five matches in failing to get out of its Champions League group. In the Bundesliga, the club has followed its 6-0-1 start with a seven-game winless run (0-4-3) and sits in sixth place.