Inter 'Interested' in Swapping Midfield Misfit for Man Utd Stars as Nerazzurri Look to Maintain Form

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Inter's midfielder Joao Mario as part of a deal that could include a straight swap for Juan Mata or Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The Portuguese midfielder has failed to impress in the first part of the season and is rumoured to be eager to depart from San Siro.

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport claims that United boss Jose Mourinho would be keen on taking the fellow Portugues on board and exchange him with Mata, who has entered his last months of contract at Old Trafford.

However, the Spaniard does not seem to be Inter's first choice, as the report claims that the Nerazzurri have rather set their eyes on Mkhitaryan and would be willing to negotiate his swap with Joao Mario.

The Armenian has made fewer and fewer appearances with the Reds since the beginning of the year and has only been featured once since the club's defeat to Chelsea last month.

Corriere claims that Mourinho would be happy to let him go in return for cash and Mario during the winter transfer window.

The Portuguese manager has been keeping an eye on the Serie A as he is also reportedly interested in landing Juventus target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio.

Meanwhile, Inter have also reportedly eyed Paris St-Germain's Javier Pastore, who has often been benched in the past few months and seem willing to leave France.

A straight swap between him and Mario is also thought to be an option for the Nerazzurri.