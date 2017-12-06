Jamie Redknapp Blames Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy for Spurs' Premier League Struggles

Jamie Redknapp has identified Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy as the man responsible for Spurs' disappointing results this season.

Despite managing to top their Champions League club and beating the likes of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, the North London club have worsened their Premier League performances.

Spurs have not won a league game for over a month and are currently sixth in the table.

Enjoying the debate on @SkySports at the moment. Jamie Redknapp & Ian Wright talking sense about Spurs. It’s ok having potential the key is to realise it ⚽️ 💰 🙏 #Spurs #Debate — Steve Savage (@savs73) December 5, 2017

As they prepare to face Apoel Nicosia on Wednesday night, Mauricio Pochettino's men can play with the certainty to be one of the best 16 clubs in Europe, but still has plenty to worry about in the Premier League.

Speaking to Sky Sports' podcast 'The Debate', Redknapp has criticised Levy's bad transfer strategies as he said: “This should be a time when they should be looking at all the best players in Europe.





“(Players will be saying) ‘How much are you going to give me, Mr Levy?’ No, I’m not going to sign for that, because I know in the other part of North London I’ll get three times that.

Last summer, Tottenham sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City for a staggering £50m that made him the most expensive defender of the world.

FULL-TIME: We end the game with 10 men, but battle back to secure a share of the spoils at Vicarage Road. #COYS pic.twitter.com/lmZivXxAyu — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 2, 2017

Sky Sports' pundit labelled the transfer as a bad idea as he told The Debate: "Letting Kyle Walker go in the summer looks like a huge mistake"





Redknapp added: "You can’t keep going for the next cheap player. It’s not as easy as that. You have to pay up and look big, otherwise, it’s soon going to change there.





"These players are well aware of what the going rate is. It's about going into the England dressing room and seeing a player that plays in your position, knowing he's getting two or three times what you're getting a week. It shouldn't be like that."