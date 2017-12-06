Jose Mourinho Takes Another Swipe at Arsene Wenger and Pep Guardiola Over Injury Issues

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho took another dig at Arsenal and Manchester City counterparts Arsene Wenger and Pep Guardiola in Tuesday night's post-match press conference.

The Red Devils reaffirmed their first-place finish in the Champions League group after defeating CSKA Moscow to reach the knockouts.

The Russian side took an early, controversial lead going into the break, but a quickfire double from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford steered United to a win at Old Trafford.

Though cruising to the last sixteen with ease, the topic was quickly switched to Sunday's Manchester Derby and the squad situation.

"Do you want the truth or what do you want? You want the truth. The truth is, Eric Bailly, no chance. Phil Jones a chance.

"[Marouane] Fellaini, a chance. Zlatan [Ibrahimovic], a big chance. Nemaja Matic is injured.but will play for sure.

"I'm telling the truth. He's injured, but he will play for sure. [Michael] Carrick, no chance.

"It's the truth, eh? No stories of [Alexandre] Lacazette, David Silva. All the truth."

The former Chelsea manager has had a heated feud with Wenger ever since arriving to the Premier League in 2004.

Mourinho took the dig due to Wenger ruling out Lacazette ahead of their weekend clash, which United went onto win at the Emirates, and was skeptical over Guardiola, despite United having an extra day's rest.

Pep Guardiola indicated David Silva may have sustained an injury after scoring the late winner over West Ham and is a doubt for the trip to Old Trafford.

City already sit eight points above United, knowing a victory will extend the lead to eleven, and continue their record Premier League winning run.