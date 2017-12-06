Jupp Heynckes Insists Bayern Munich Have the Potential to Win Champions League After PSG Win

Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes stated he believes his side's 3-1 Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening proved the Bavarian's credentials of being able to go on and lift the trophy come the end of the season.

The Reds took an early lead thanks to Robert Lewandowski's close-range finish inside the opening eight minutes following a frantic end-to-end start at the Allianz Arena.

Robert Lewandowski has now scored 50 goals in 90 UEFA club competition games. 🔥🔥🔥 #UCL pic.twitter.com/v1rFtXkvkO — ★ #TeamOfTheYear ★ (@ChampionsLeague) December 5, 2017

Summer signing Corentin Tolisso doubled the hosts' advantage less than 10 minutes before the break after latching on to a pinpoint James Rodriguez header, however PSG teen sensation Kylian Mbappe rounded off a stunning team move from inside the area to halve the deficit shortly after hall-time.

But Tolisso was on-hand again to secure Bayern's third, and his second for the evening, not long after the hour-mark, with a tidy finish following Kingsley Coman's lightning breakaway on the left-hand side.

Man of the match:



Kingsley Coman:



2 Assists, 2 Shots, 60 Touches, 80% Pass accuracy, 4 Dribbles, 1 Key pass, 3 Tackes, 4 Crosses pic.twitter.com/vxAf1dOAQH — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 5, 2017

The result brought an end to the competition's group stages for both sides, with the Bundesliga outfit alongside Paris on 15 points at the peak of Group B.





However, their humbling inside the Parc des Princes back in September proved costly, with PSG taking top spot via their superior head-to-head record.

18y 11m 15d - The youngest goalscorers to reach 10 goals in CL history:



Mbappe - PSG - 18y 11m 15d

Benzema - Lyon - 20y 10m 2d

Saviola - Barcelona - 21y 3m 0d

Messi - Barcelona - 21y 3m 7d

Raúl - Real Madrid - 21y 3m 24d

Rooney - Manchester United - 22y 0m 14d



Marvellous. pic.twitter.com/1LEiwvMCC9 — OptaCan (@OptaCan) December 5, 2017

Following the clash, boss Heynckes, who maintained his 100% record in the competition this year, praised his side's efforts, with Tolisso taking special plaudits in particular, and insisted the whole group showed the qualities needed against Paris to secure Champions League glory for the sixth time in their history.

"Coco Tolisso has shown in recent weeks that he is dangerous in front of goal", the 72-year-old told the post-match press conference, as quoted by ESPN.

3 - Corentin Tolisso has been involved in 3 of Bayern’s last 4 goals in the Champions League (2 goals, 1 assist). Precious. pic.twitter.com/jv0ZD1GHQF — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 5, 2017

"Furthermore he is a very good team player, with a great engine and strong in the tackle.

"We played very cleverly and put into action our game plan. Tactically we were very good and allowed PSG very few counter-attacks. That was the key to our win.

Jupp Heynckes in 2013

“I know the way to stop Messi.”

- Stopped Messi and thrashed Barca in both legs 7-0



Jupp Heynckes in 2017

“We will stop Neymar collectively”

- Stopped Neymar and thrashed PSG 3-1



Man of the word. 👌 pic.twitter.com/V1YB4UZVn9 — Name cannot be blank (@GodlyLahm) December 6, 2017

"We are getting better and better; the team now believes in itself and can now compensate for injuries. I am pleased with the performance of the whole team.

"Bayern has a great history in European competition and today's game showed that we are competitive and that we also have ambitions to win the Champions League."