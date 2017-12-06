Jupp Heynckes Insists Bayern Munich Have the Potential to Win Champions League After PSG Win

By 90Min
December 06, 2017

Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes stated he believes his side's 3-1 Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening proved the Bavarian's credentials of being able to go on and lift the trophy come the end of the season. 

The Reds took an early lead thanks to Robert Lewandowski's close-range finish inside the opening eight minutes following a frantic end-to-end start at the Allianz Arena. 

Summer signing Corentin Tolisso doubled the hosts' advantage less than 10 minutes before the break after latching on to a pinpoint James Rodriguez header, however PSG teen sensation Kylian Mbappe rounded off a stunning team move from inside the area to halve the deficit shortly after hall-time. 

But Tolisso was on-hand again to secure Bayern's third, and his second for the evening, not long after the hour-mark, with a tidy finish following Kingsley Coman's lightning breakaway on the left-hand side. 

The result brought an end to the competition's group stages for both sides, with the Bundesliga outfit alongside Paris on 15 points at the peak of Group B. 


However, their humbling inside the Parc des Princes back in September proved costly, with PSG taking top spot via their superior head-to-head record. 

Following the clash, boss Heynckes, who maintained his 100% record in the competition this year, praised his side's efforts, with Tolisso taking special plaudits in particular, and insisted the whole group showed the qualities needed against Paris to secure Champions League glory for the sixth time in their history. 

"Coco Tolisso has shown in recent weeks that he is dangerous in front of goal", the 72-year-old told the post-match press conference, as quoted by ESPN

"Furthermore he is a very good team player, with a great engine and strong in the tackle.

"We played very cleverly and put into action our game plan. Tactically we were very good and allowed PSG very few counter-attacks. That was the key to our win.

"We are getting better and better; the team now believes in itself and can now compensate for injuries. I am pleased with the performance of the whole team.

"Bayern has a great history in European competition and today's game showed that we are competitive and that we also have ambitions to win the Champions League."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters