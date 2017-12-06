Kylian Mbappe Becomes Youngest Ever Player to Score 10 Goals in Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has become the youngest ever player to score ten goals in the Champions League after finding the net against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

The 18-year-old scored the opening goal in Bavaria, although his side fell to a 3-1 defeat at the Allianz Arena.

But it was another impressive performance from the youngster, who has consistently belied his inexperience since joining PSG from Monaco in the summer.

Kylian Mbappé in the Champions League:



⭐️ Games: 14

⚽️ Goals: 10

🎯 Assists: 3



At 18-years and 11-months old, he is now the youngest player in history to score 10 goals in the competition. pic.twitter.com/TzcpaM6qdz — PurelyFootball UK (@PurelyFootball) December 6, 2017

Mbappe is by far and away the youngest player to have reached the Champions League landmark, with Karim Benzema the closest challenger at 20-years-old.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi did not score ten goals in Europe's elite competition until the age of 21, while Wayne Rooney was 22.

Perhaps most impressively, Mbappe has hit ten goals before the knockout stages have even begun.

He has benefited from the attacking prowess of his teammates, with PSG having scored a prolific 25 goals in their six group games.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

And Mbappe's start in the French capital has earned him high praise from observers of his performances.

"Even at his young age, he doesn't have to prove how exceptional a player he is," former France international Marcel Desailly has said, quoted by FourFourTwo.

"The first thing he will have to prove is that he can get into the national team and be its leader. And that's what matters before thinking he could be a great player during the World Cup.

GUENTER SCHIFFMANN/GettyImages

"It is the same for Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo or [Lionel] Messi, even [Luis] Suarez. They already have a key status.

"Mbappe doesn't have one yet. He just arrived. He's one very promising player with great potential.

"He has however amazing potential. It's magical, coming from nowhere. He's from another planet."