Leicester Field 31-Year-Old in Under-21 Side Worth £45m in Checkatrade Trophy Win

By 90Min
December 06, 2017

Leicester fielded an Under-21 team worth £45m and including six over-age players in a 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy win over Scunthorpe.

Kelechi Iheanacho, signed for a reported fee of £25m from Manchester City in the summer, started in attack alongside 31-year-old Leonardo Ulloa.

Other players currently on the periphery of the first-team squad were also playing, including the likes of Ben Hamer, Daniel Amartey and Aleksandar Dragovic.

Leicester's goals, however, were scored by youngsters George Thomas and Sam Hughes.


The level of interest in the competition has led to complaints over its purpose. Only 824 fans were in attendance at Scunthorpe as what was effectively a second string Leicester team secured a narrow victory.

Rules state that only six of the starting lineup must be under 21, which allowed the Foxes to play three players aged 30 or over.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Fans of Football League clubs have boycotted the Checkatrade Trophy amid fears that the competition that it could be the first step towards introducing Premier League B teams into the lower leagues.

Elsewhere in the competition, West Ham's youngsters were beaten 4-0 at Luton in front of a crowd of just 1,670, while Swansea lost 3-2 against Charlton at an eerily quiet Liberty Stadium.

The biggest attendance of the evening came at League 2 side Lincoln, who beat Accrington Stanley in front of 3,026 supporters.

