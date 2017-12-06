Liverpool Legend Rips Into Paul Pogba's Man Utd Display Following Champions League Victory

Former Liverpool player Graeme Souness has launched a scathing attack on Manchester United's Paul Pogba, claiming that the former world's most expensive player doesn't understand the position that he plays in - despite being in spectacular form this season.

The Frenchman ran the show once again in United's victory over CSKA Moscow on Tuesday night, and despite getting sent off against Arsenal last weekend, the 24-year-old registered two assists before his dismissal.

While the majority are currently drooling over Pogba's ability, there is one man who is not, and that comes in the form of Graeme Souness:

"When he is on the ball, there's lots of things to admire. He's powerful, he's got good technique, he can wrong foot people, he can ping the ball." Souness told Irish broadcaster TV3 following United's win on Tuesday night.

🔥 Behave Paul Pogba 🔥



Outrageous piece of skill from the French star 👏 pic.twitter.com/104OqkzTbh — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) December 5, 2017

"This isn't me being an ex-Liverpool player caning a Man United player. I thought the same when he was a Juventus player.

"He hasn't taken a big game by the scruff of the neck and dominated it. He hasn't got a basic understanding of his position, I can't see that changing." Souness continued, in reference to Pogba's tendency to drift onto the left wing during the match.



"That is basic stuff you learn in the youth team. He's 24 years old if he's not got it now when is he gonna get it?"

Pogba now sees himself with a bit of a break from game time. Following his red card against the Gunners, the France international has been handed a three match ban, which sees him miss out on the hugely anticipated Manchester derby, as well as games against both Bournemouth and West Brom.