Liverpool is set to make a formal complaint to UEFA following alleged racial abuse of teenage forward Rhian Brewster by a Spartak Moscow player during a UEFA Youth League clash between the two clubs on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a report by the Liverpool Echo, the 17-year-old Brewster was 'incensed' and needed to be 'dragged away' by teammates and staff after the final whistle.

It is said that Brewster, who earned the Golden Boot as tournament top scorer during England's recent triumph at the Under-17 World Cup, told match referee Mohammed Al-Hakim what had been said to him by the Spartak player towards the end of the game.

A report from the Daily Telegraph also notes that neither set of players shook hands at the final whistle and that Brewster was 'visibly distressed' by the ordeal.

Rhian Brewster is one of the calmest personalities in LFC's academy - something clearly upset him in the U19's victory over Spartak this afternoon. — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) December 6, 2017

Liverpool won the contest, played at Tranmere's Prenton Park ground, by a 2-0 score-line, thanks to goals from Curtis Jones and George Johnston. The team, managed by Anfield legend Steven Gerrard, had already secured top spot in the group and will now progress.

It is the second time this season that a Liverpool player has been subjected to racial abuse during a UEFA Youth League game against Spartak. In the reverse fixture in Russia in September, abusive chants from supporters were directed at Reds forward Bobby Adekanye.

On that occasion, Spartak were punished with the forced closure of a small portion - around 500 seats - of their academy stadium for their next home UEFA Youth League match.