Luciano Spalletti Emotionally Thanks Inter Fans for Their Support After Fantastic Serie A Start

By 90Min
December 06, 2017

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has managed to do what many thought impossible in the early part of the season. 

The former Roma coach joined the Nerazzurri earlier in the summer, after the club's disastrous 2016/17 season in which three different managers took charge yet failed to challenge for the Scudetto, reach the European places or register any silverware.

Less than 20 matches after his arrival, Spalletti's Inter look radically changed compared to the year before and are sitting first in the Serie A table, currently above the likes of Napoli and Juventus. 

The Nerazzurri's incredible success, which is largely down to Spalletti's revolution of the team, has boosted the fans' confidence in the squad, as San Siro stadium has returned to being filled with cheering crowds after years of low ticket sales.

Now that his men travel to Allianz Stadium on Saturday night for a top of the table clash against Juventus, the Italian has emotionally thanked the fans' support of the past few weeks.

He told the media (via Gazzetta dello Sport): "I feel like I'm sitting on a sofa at home and I'm surrounded by Inter supporters. 

"But the ones who should really take credit for the team's successes are the lads themselves because the ball rolls on the pitch and they have to pick it up.

"Those who played Sunday's game have heard the public cheer them, as the fans are always ready to support the lads." 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters