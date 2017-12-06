Luciano Spalletti Emotionally Thanks Inter Fans for Their Support After Fantastic Serie A Start

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has managed to do what many thought impossible in the early part of the season.

The former Roma coach joined the Nerazzurri earlier in the summer, after the club's disastrous 2016/17 season in which three different managers took charge yet failed to challenge for the Scudetto, reach the European places or register any silverware.

Less than 20 matches after his arrival, Spalletti's Inter look radically changed compared to the year before and are sitting first in the Serie A table, currently above the likes of Napoli and Juventus.

👏🙌 | Be it at San Siro or around the 🌍, thanks again for the magnificent support #InterFans! Enjoy your evening! #InterChievo #FCIM 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/EDzgIP4LF7 — Inter (@Inter_en) December 3, 2017

The Nerazzurri's incredible success, which is largely down to Spalletti's revolution of the team, has boosted the fans' confidence in the squad, as San Siro stadium has returned to being filled with cheering crowds after years of low ticket sales.

Now that his men travel to Allianz Stadium on Saturday night for a top of the table clash against Juventus, the Italian has emotionally thanked the fans' support of the past few weeks.

He told the media (via Gazzetta dello Sport): "I feel like I'm sitting on a sofa at home and I'm surrounded by Inter supporters.

🗣 | Luciano #Spalletti and @miranda023 at the Corporate Hospitality Christmas Cheers event: "With the support of the fans everything becomes nicer and more absorbing. Onwards to Christmas nonstop and with a sense of calm." #FCIM ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/At4u58Ns3m — Inter (@Inter_en) December 5, 2017

"But the ones who should really take credit for the team's successes are the lads themselves because the ball rolls on the pitch and they have to pick it up.

"Those who played Sunday's game have heard the public cheer them, as the fans are always ready to support the lads."