Man Utd to Give Jose Mourinho Budget of Around €90m for January Transfer Window

Manchester United will hand Jose Mourinho a budget of €90m in the upcoming January transfer window, Yahoo Sport have reported.

The Portuguese coach has been given the green light to spend on reinforcements for his squad as they attempt to compete with Manchester City for the Premier League title.

United's willingness to allow Mourinho increased funds is reportedly as a reward for the progress made under his leadership.

Three weaknesses are believed to have been identified in the squad: at left-back, winger and central midfield.

The uncertainty surrounding the future of Luke Shaw means that Mourinho is looking for another option, while Ashley Young is 32-years-old and has just one year remaining on his current contract.

United are also without a natural, quick winger, an area Mourinho is looking to address in January. Both Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial prefer to play more centrally.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

And in midfield, United have been hindered by injury concerns. Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera and Michael Carrick have all had fitness issues.





Three of those - Carrick, Fellaini and Herrera - are out of contract at the end of the season, leaving United in need of additions.





United are also aware that they need to strengthen to close the gap on rivals City at the top of the Premier League.

Mourinho's side are currently eight points behind Pep Guardiola's imperious league leaders ahead of Sunday's crucial derby at Old Trafford.