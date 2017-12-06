Mauricio Pochettino Admits Summer Signing Is 'Disappointed' After Difficult Start to Life at Spurs

By 90Min
December 06, 2017

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has hinted that summer signing Fernando Llorente could start Spurs' Champions League tie against APOEL on Wednesday night, despite a frustrating start to life in north London.

Llorente arrived at Spurs as a deadline day transfer from Swansea, and has failed to find the back of the net yet for his new side - despite featuring in 16 games.

But now, manager Pochettino has hinted at possibly starting the Spaniard against APOEL on Wednesday night in order to give him a much needed confidence boost.

“Maybe he will play,” Pochettino said in his pre-match press conference (via football.london).

“Of course the striker always needs to score. He has some possibility to score in the last few games but he didn’t. We trust in him. 

"It’s so difficult to arrive in a club without pre-season and perform the way that you want. But I am happy with his contribution. Of course, he is disappointed because when he plays he didn’t score but I am sure he is going to help the team,”

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

While Tottenham have already qualified from Group H, a draw against APOEL would guarantee their qualification into the knockout stages as leaders - even if Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund.

While Spurs' form in the Champions League has remained almost immaculate, Pochettino's men are struggling when it comes to the Premier League. Having won only one of their last seven matches, the club now find themselves an incredible 18 points adrift of first placed Manchester City.

With Tottenham hosting Stoke on Saturday, it could well be that the Argentine boss rests key players in a bid to pick up a much needed win at the weekend - in which case, we can expect to see Llorente in the starting lineup.

