Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund: German Side Qualify for Europa League Despite Defeat in Spain

Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, with goals on the night from Borja Mayoral, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lucas Vasquez giving the home side the victory.

Two goals from striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were not enough to earn at least a point for the Germans, but results elsewhere meant that Dortmund advanced into the next round of the Europa League.

Real Madrid close out the #UCL group stage in style, while Dortmund are headed down to the Europa League. pic.twitter.com/Wx2l1LTPxP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 6, 2017

It was a scrappy start to the game, but despite both teams looking nervy on the ball it wasn't long before the deadlock was broken

After good wing play from Ronaldo, the Portuguese star crossed the ball low into the box, and after a scramble the ball found its way to striker Mayoral who chipped it over the onrushing Burki to give the home side the lead with only eight minutes gone.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Soon after it got worse for the away side. In the 11th minute, again coming down Real's left side, Ronaldo cut inside and curled the ball beautifully into the right corner of the net, leaving Burki with no chance.

The goal meant that Ronaldo became the first player to score in all six games of a Champions League group stage.

6 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to ever score in each of the six games of a #UCL group round (nine goals). Infallible. pic.twitter.com/yVuf3HVs70 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 6, 2017

The second Madrid goal woke the German side up, and they began to create some chances of their own. The dangerman for Dortmund was American Christian Pulisic.

In the 24th minute, the USA international slalomed through four Madrid players and played in Japanese midfielder Shinji Kagawa who dragged his shot agonisingly wide.

Christian Pulisic starts for Dortmund vs Real Madrid today.



He’ll play his 15th UEFA Champions League game, passing Sacha Kljestan for 3rd-most by a U.S. international (Jones, Beasley). 🇺🇸 — Paul Carr (@PCarrESPN) December 6, 2017

The Bundesliga side grew in confidence from then on and in the 43rd minute they found a lifeline. Substitute Marco Asensio, who replaced the injured Raphael Varane, lost the ball deep in his own half.

The ball was picked up by Dortmund left back Marcel Schmelzer, who put in a superb first time cross to pick out Aubameyang who headed the ball into the corner of the net, to make the score 2-1 to the home side going into the break.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Has scored half of Borussia Dortmund's Champions League goals this season (3/6) #UCL — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 6, 2017

It was a fantastic start to the second half for the Germans, and in the 48th minute they brought the game level.





After a good pass from Nuri Sahin, Kagawa flicked the ball into the path of Aubameyang, who at his first attempt hit the ball directly at Keylor Navas, but on the rebound the Gabon striker cheekily chipped the ball over the keeper and brought the score to 2-2.

10 - This is the 10th game between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League since 2012/13, more than any other fixture in the competition over that period. Classic. pic.twitter.com/1TIv4CySPG — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 6, 2017

Real brought on Spaniard Dani Ceballos shortly after the leveler and began to take control of the game. Ronaldo had the majority of the chances, most notably a great cross from left back Theo Hernandez found Ronaldo six yards out, but the ex-Manchester United star skied the ball over the bar.

Madrid continued to probe and in the 78th minute they had the ball in the back of the net, unfortunately for the home side it was ruled out for an offside. However two minutes later Madrid had their goal. Dortmund failed to clear their lines, and from outside the box Lucas Vasquez volleyed the ball into bottom corner to give Los Blancos a 3-2 lead.

Again Dortmund seemed to be revitalised after a Real goal, and with only a few minutes remaining had a brilliant chance to bring the game level. Fantastic interplay from Dortmund saw Kagawa find himself free in the box, but in his attempt to find the net put to much power in his shot and the ball sailed over the bar.

The game ended in a victory for Madrid, but despite Dortmund losing they still go through into the next round of the Europa League, after Apoel Nicosia's defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.