Rio Ferdinand Admits He Still Gets Nightmares After Playing Against Chelsea Superstar Eden Hazard

Former Manchester United centre-half Rio Ferdinand has discussed his experience in playing against Chelsea's star man Eden Hazard - admitting that the Belgian still gives him nightmares.

Hazard has been in exceptional form of late. Five goals in his last six matches for the Blues, along with two assists, shows exactly why he is so important at Stamford Bridge; and pundits are throwing compliments his way at any opportunity.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Rio Ferdinand has become the latest to do just that. The 39-year-old had to come up against Hazard in the latter stages of his career with Queens Park Rangers, and has opened up on how Antonio Conte has pulled the best out of his star man:

"How did you enjoy playing against Eden Hazard, Rio?" asked BT Sport host Gary Lineker.

"I didn't," responded Ferdinand, in a brilliantly blunt manner.

"I still get nightmares!

.@GaryLineker: "How did you enjoy playing against Eden Hazard, Rio?"@rioferdy5: "I didn't, I still get nightmares!"



😂 pic.twitter.com/zch2sybSGU — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) December 5, 2017

"I used to be happy that he was staying wide at that point, it was under (Jose) Mourinho and he stayed very much on the left hand side for Chelsea.

"So he didn't really come into my area, which was a blessing really because now we're seeing him allover the front line. He goes left, right, goes long, comes short, it's fantastic to watch.

"He is the man that really makes this Chelsea team tick."

Hazard and his teammates now turn their attention to the London Stadium. Chelsea travel to West Ham this weekend hoping to further David Moyes' Hammers woes.

The Blues currently sit three points adrift of second placed Manchester United in the Premier League table, and will be planning on capitalising on any dropped points in the upcoming Manchester derby.