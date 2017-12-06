Rio Ferdinand Admits He Still Gets Nightmares After Playing Against Chelsea Superstar Eden Hazard

By 90Min
December 06, 2017

Former Manchester United centre-half Rio Ferdinand has discussed his experience in playing against Chelsea's star man Eden Hazard - admitting that the Belgian still gives him nightmares.

Hazard has been in exceptional form of late. Five goals in his last six matches for the Blues, along with two assists, shows exactly why he is so important at Stamford Bridge; and pundits are throwing compliments his way at any opportunity.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Rio Ferdinand has become the latest to do just that. The 39-year-old had to come up against Hazard in the latter stages of his career with Queens Park Rangers, and has opened up on how Antonio Conte has pulled the best out of his star man:

"How did you enjoy playing against Eden Hazard, Rio?" asked BT Sport host Gary Lineker.

"I didn't," responded Ferdinand, in a brilliantly blunt manner.

"I still get nightmares!

"I used to be happy that he was staying wide at that point, it was under (Jose) Mourinho and he stayed very much on the left hand side for Chelsea.

"So he didn't really come into my area, which was a blessing really because now we're seeing him allover the front line. He goes left, right, goes long, comes short, it's fantastic to watch.

"He is the man that really makes this Chelsea team tick."

Hazard and his teammates now turn their attention to the London Stadium. Chelsea travel to West Ham this weekend hoping to further David Moyes' Hammers woes. 

The Blues currently sit three points adrift of second placed Manchester United in the Premier League table, and will be planning on capitalising on any dropped points in the upcoming Manchester derby.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters