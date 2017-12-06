Robbie Brady Set to Miss Rest of Season After Burnley Ace Suffers Ruptured Patellar Tendon Injury

Burnley have been dealt their second huge injury blow of the season after Robbie Brady was ruled out for a lengthy period with a patellar knee tendon injury.

The Clarets star sustained the devastating problem during his side's 1-0 away defeat to Leicester City, and the prognosis for Brady does not make for good reading.

Indeed, Burnley's official site has confirmed that the Republic of Ireland international faces a "substantial" time on the sidelines as manager Sean Dyche lamented losing yet another key player for the rest of the 2017/18 campaign.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Dyche said: “Robbie will have surgery to repair a patellar tendon tear and will be out for a substantial recovery period.

“He will be given all the time and care he needs on his recovery and supported throughout from all of us at Burnley Football Club.”

Brady went down in the 31st minute of the loss at the King Power stadium on Sunday and, after extensive treatment on the field of play, was stretchered off to applause from all corner of the ground.

The 25-year-old has cruelly seen his season cut short by the injury sustained to his left knee, and will now undergo a mammoth rehabilitation programme to get himself back fit when he is fully healed.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Brady only joined Burnley in January from Norwich City for £14m but has already become an integral part of Dyche's starting lineup. The left winger has already made 31 appearances in all competitions for the Turf Moor-based outfit, and has weighed in with four goals and five assists during that time.

Brady joins club captain Tom Heaton on the treatment table after the 31-year-old goalkeeper picked up a dislocated shoulder injury on 10th September in the 1-0 home win over Crystal Palace.

Heaton has been sidelined since and there is still no word on when the England international will be fit to return to the first team picture.

