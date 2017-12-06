VIDEO: Man Utd & CSKA Moscow Stars Left Baffled as UCL Anthem Fails to Play Ahead of Clash

By 90Min
December 06, 2017

The UEFA Champions League anthem has got to be up there as one of the best opening numbers in any sport, hasn't it?

The blaring trumpets, the orchestral notes and infamous "The Champions!/Lasagna!" chant at the end - depending on your preference - have made it a truly stand out song.

Or it usually is when it's played before official matches take place. Which totally didn't happen at Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United's clash with CSKA Moscow on Tuesday night:

It must have been awkward to be a player or one of the match officials, standing there in silence as the music failed to ring out around United's home ground.

Still, if nothing else it gave something for some fans to complain about on Twitter:

Either United's surround sound system failed to kick in or someone's going to be up for the chop at UEFA's headquarters for not being able to press a button!

Let's hope that the issue is fixed for the last-16 tie that will be held at Old Trafford, otherwise we could have a repeat performance on our hands.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters